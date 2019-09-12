POLSON — Arnold Joseph Schliep Jr., age 77, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 25, 1942, in St. Ignatius, the son of Arnold Joseph and Laura (Soucie) Schliep.
He attended schools in St. Ignatius and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1961. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He was a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe and worked for many years for Tribal Forestry.
He is survived by his wife Mae (Songcayawon) Schliep of Polson; his sons, Marty Schliep and Todd Schliep both of Boise, Idaho and Tamarjo “TJ” Schliep of Great Falls; his brother Denny Schliep of St. Ignatius and sisters, Janice Cordier of Ronan and Carol (Al) Monte of Pablo; and numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will be an urn graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery with full military honors. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.