ST. IGNATIUS — Arnold McDonald, 60, passed away at his home Jan. 4, 2021. Rosary will be held at the Arlee Community Center in Arlee, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. Funeral Service will start Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at Snyelmn Sntmtmney.