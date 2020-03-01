Arthur Dale Hickman

MISSOULA — Arthur Dale Hickman went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1941.

He was a long time resident and business owner for 30 years in Missoula for Montana Electronics, Omnicom, Hickman Sites, and Pager People.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Hickman, and his son, William Dale (Miranda) Hickman.

A Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier on March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with a reception to follow at Garden City Funeral Home. All are welcome.

