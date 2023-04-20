Arthur G. Argo, 89 of Hot Springs, died April 12, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Arthur was born April 28, 1933 in Wolfpoint, MT. His family later moved to Camas Prairie where he lived for the rest of his life. Arthur graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1951 and served in the US Army from 1954 To 1956. Arthur married Bessie Voorhies on October 18, 1958 and together they raised 4 children. Arthur was well known for Argo Line Post Drivers and steel fabrication. He built many specialized and custom pieces of machinery, including a 55-ton hydraulic press and repaired local farming equipment as needed. Arthur began in ranching, moved on to sales of used heavy equipment and real estate, but always appreciated a well-built saddle horse.