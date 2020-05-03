Arthur Wesley “Spike” Short

Spike was always an avid dancer who shared his best dances with his lifelong best friend, Joy Ballard. Spike and Joy were married Jan. 27, 1970, and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last winter. Since Spike was such a colorful character with a colorful cowboy vocabulary, it is believed by many that Joy was the only one with the right talents to reign him in! They made many memories together as a tight-knit team that surrounded the inclusion of two daughters in the 1970s, Joni, and Candi. Spike spent much of the 1980s trying to corral his two daughters and chase boys away from the house like he was chasing cows! It was during the 1990s that all the grandkids arrived. Spike was a very dedicated grand pappy and welcomed five to the litter that loved him dearly. He was very proud of each grandkid and followed them through their developmental journeys acknowledging Wylie “Pardnerman” for his CAD Drafting efforts on prominent buildings around the state and country, Taylor “ Pilgrim” for his ability to rock the electric guitar and electrify a gym, Brady “Bub” for his state championship appearances on Dillon’s football and basketball teams and as the team captain who took over his ranch duties, Kadi “Grandpa’s Little Sweetheart Girl” for her interest in the horses and dogs that he loved, and Madison “Madisoni” for her role in the Fairfield Girls’ Basketball Team’s 120 game winning streak and as the valedictorian of her class. Spike’s family was his life and he shared his cowboy life with all of us! We have lots of great memories and we will continue to celebrate his life when we recall each one.