VICTOR — Ashley Louise Smartt passed away Sept. 21, 2019. She was the youngest child of Ned and Jackie Smartt born Jan. 20, 2001. She was a beautiful cherished blessing. Through the years, her bright white smile, bubbly energy and personality brought joy and laughter to many. Ashley was a very social little bird and loved to exchange stories and adventures with all those she encountered. Her kind heart and compassion for others lent comfort and help for those in need. Ashley enjoyed the outdoors. She loved summer camps and riding the mountain trails and pastures of the Bitterroot Valley. She felt pride in showing and winning ribbons at the local fair. Ashley participated in 4H, FFA and truly cared for the country way of life. The flashy winged western boots she wore danced and traveled 'til the soles were worn gone. She sang along with country songs and dreamt of riding a beautiful dapple grey on her wedding day. Our bright and colorful little bird chose to fly away. May her fragile and wounded wings take her to Gods heavenly place of peace where angels play.
