As a beautiful piano rendition played "Amazing Grace" in the background, our dear Aunt Gussie passed gently from the embrace of family into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gussie was 94 years old. After courageously facing pain for many years and being bedridden, she is now dancing and rejoicing with her parents, sister, brother, brother-in-law and friends in heaven. For over 33 years Gussie was a phone operator with "Ma Bell" aka "the phone company" making countless friends there. She loved traveling and two of her favorite destinations were the Oregon Coast and Glacier Bible Camp in Montana. The only flight she ever took was to Sweden where she met dozens of family members and visited the family homestead. While born in Montana, she spent most of her adult life in Spokane, WA accumulating many dear friends. She was an incredible, self-taught pianist and she could really make that keyboard dance. She dearly loved her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and was always a caring presence in their lives. She never lost her phone operator skills, keeping everyone informed of the latest news and updates, the cellphone becoming her lifeline. We cherished her regular phone calls and support on long trips, chatting and keeping us awake! She had amazing crossword prowess which undoubtedly led to her incredibly sharp mind, right up to the end. She loved her Montana Grizzlies, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Seattle Seahawks, loudly cheering them on to victory! Gussie lived her life to the fullest and while never marrying, she was a mother to all. We will miss her presence in our daily lives but now she has a "heavenly" connection so we know she's keeping tabs on all of us! Until we meet again, we will always love and never forget you Auntie Gussie!