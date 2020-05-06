× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Athalie Joanne Collins Fuller, 91 years old of Missoula, died peacefully in her sleep on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Athalie was born in Lewistown on Nov. 8, 1928. She spent the first few years of her life being passed from relative to relative, eventually ending up in the state orphanage in Helena. At age five, she was adopted by her great aunt and great uncle and spent the rest of her childhood years in Winifred where she graduated from high school. She went on on the University of Montana and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Education and a minor in Spanish.

On June 10 that same year, Athalie married Bob Fuller at the American Lutheran Church in Winifred. She and Bob moved to Big Sandy where he worked as a pharmacist and she taught school in Box Elder. In 1953, soon after their oldest daughter was born, they moved to Shelby. Four more children were born there where they spent the next 21 years. Athalie put her teaching degree to work in the Shelby school district and continued to work as an educator when the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1974. She taught many students, a number of whom came from other countries, and delighted in helping them find success in both the classroom and life.