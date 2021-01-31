Aubrey M. Lee

MISSOULA - Aubrey Lee, 85, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Jan. 25, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. Online condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com.

Aubrey MacDaniel Lee, son of Aubrey and Margaret (Guffey) Lee, was born April 20, 1935, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Aubrey joined the Army on his 18th birthday in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was a paratrooper.

Aubrey is survived by his wife, Cleo Lee; two sons, Aubrey “Auby” Lee of Alabama; Wade Lee and his wife, Dawn, of Libby and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His daughter, Lori Lee, died in a car accident and he lost his first wife, Joan, in 1998.