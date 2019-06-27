ARLEE — Audi (Audrey Ann) Moran, 66, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident at mile marker 43, Hwy 93, Charlo, on June 24, 2019. Audi born Oct. 5, 1952, in Shurz, Nevada; she was raised in Gardnerville, Nevada, and attended schools in Douglas County, Nevada. Audi married the love of her life, E.T. “Bud” Moran, on April 18, 1979. On May 5, 1995, they renewed their vows in the Catholic Church.
Audi worked for S & K Technologies for the last 19 years as a human resource manager, where she enjoyed her job as much as her co-workers enjoyed her. Audi loved spending time with her family, watching her grandbabies dance, play sports, and grow. She enjoyed riding in the mountains and taking camping trips with her loving husband and family. Audi was a member of the Immaculate Conception Congregation in Polson, her faith was very important to her and she enjoyed making Cursillos. In her younger years, she loved playing softball, golfing, bowling, and was very proud to show off her basketball skills. Audi was a devoted wife, mother, grandma (“Mei Mei” “Gammie”), friend, comforter to all, and will be greatly missed.
Audi was a proud member of the Washo Tribe of Nevada/California.
Audi was preceded in death by her father, Ivan; mother, Margaret; brother, Butch; grandmother, Mable; grandfather, Roma; uncle Kenny; nephews, Dion, Scout, Bam, and Richard; mother-in-law, Alice; father-in-law, Ernie; special daughter-in-law, Lynn; daughter, Correna; granddaughters, Tiffany and Azeria; friend and prayer partner, Francie Dailey. She is survived by her dear husband of 40 years, E.T. “Bud”; daughters, Arlene (Shawn), Vicki, Mandy, Jackie; sons, Billy (Lori), Buddy (Jodi), Ernie, Lawrence Kenmille and family; her sisters, Ann, Joyce (Tim), Janet; her brothers, Frederick and David; uncles, Steve and Alfred; sister-in-laws, Sarah (Chuck), Karen; brother-in-law, Mike ( Evelyn); grandbabies, Tyrone, Schalye, Khierani, Alyonna, Alyssa, Cole, Karis, Skylar, Austin (Courtney), Alex (Noelle), Ershaunda (Shaun), Dylan) Larry, Dustin, Kodee (Jacob), Bella; great-grandchildren, Blake, Inslee, Zaylee, Tuf and Dream. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, she loved dearly. Family was everything to Audi. We apologize if we forgot anyone.
A wake began Tuesday, at the Arlee Community Center with Rosary being held on Wednesday, June 26, at 8 p.m. Followed by Mass on Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. She will be cremated after services and burial will be Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m.