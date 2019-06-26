{{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Audrey Ann “Audi” Moran, 66, passed away on the morning of June 24 on Highway 93 on her way to work at S&K Technologies. Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlee Community Center with wake closing at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Center. Mass will follow at the St. John Berchmann’s (Jocko) Catholic Church at the Jocko Agency. Following the services cremation will happen in accordance with her wishes.

