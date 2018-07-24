MISSOULA — Audrey Lee Parenteau passed away on July 20, 2018. Born Sept. 27, 1941 in Tacoma, Washington, to Arthur and Beatrice Webber. Audrey married the love of her life in 1957, Mitchel J. Parenteau, Jr. He joined our Lord on Jan. 12, 2012.
They were gifted with five beautiful children — Donna Marie (Steve), Tamara Ann, who joined her father in heaven on July 19, 2015, Teresa Lynn (Duane), Michele Jolene, who joined her father in heaven on March 31, 2015, and Mitchel Joseph (Gina). Grand children Melissa, Dustin, Kenneth, Nicole, Ryan, Nathan, Megan, Lexi, Trevor and Shawna, who has joined her Grandfather in heaven. They also had many beautiful great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister and best friend Donna Marie Conway and many wonderful nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Audrey was a joyful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family at the lake, taking trips and having family meals. Many precious family memories were made while spending time at Mom’s and Grandma’s house. She spent a lot of time volunteering in various organizations and being involved in her church, which brought her so much joy.
Audrey lived in Superior most of her life and is leaving many beautiful friends from Saint Mary’s Queen of Heaven parish. When she lost her daughters, and with God’s help moved to Missoula, she joined Blessed Trinity Church family and they helped her carry her pain until she found complete happiness, and she was then ready to go home with her Lord and savior.
Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on July 26, 2018 and funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 27, 2018 with a luncheon following. Both will be at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish, 1475 Eaton St., Missoula, MT. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the cemetery in Superior, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Missoula Food Bank, Poverello Center, or Blessed Trinity parish.