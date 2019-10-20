MISSOULA — Austin Miles Smith, 41, of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Austin was born on April 29, 1978, in Helena, to Wayne Smith and Marsha (Jones) King. He grew up loving the outdoors, riding his bike, playing baseball, and hopping the occasional train to the swimming pool.
He worked as a cook throughout high school and earned his associate degree in electronics from Helena Community College. He met his wife, Erin Kruger, in 1999 and they shared a life of adventure and laughter, welcoming their daughter Annie in 2007.
Austin was a chef at the University of Montana. He also had a stand at the Clark Fork Market, where customers regularly lined up for his breakfast burritos. He loved to hang out with “his girls,” spend time walking in the woods, skiing, camping, and playing in the ocean during family visits to Hawaii.
Austin was a gentle, loving husband and father and a kind, generous soul who took care of everyone around him. He always worked to be the best person he could, and will be terribly missed by those who love him.
Survivors include his wife, Erin and daughter, Annie, Missoula; grandfather Raymond Smith, Helena; father Wayne Smith and his wife Mary Flood, Honolulu; mother Marsha King, Helena; stepfather Fred King, Helena; siblings Bobby Lewis, Tamara Andridge, Josh King, Deena McDuffie, and Darin King; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws who loved him dearly.