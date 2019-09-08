MISSOULA — Auverne Viola Hagen Albert passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Missoula. She was born Sept. 26, 1927, and raised in Watford City, North Dakota, through high school. She moved to Missoula after high school and married Chet Albert in 1948. They made their home in Kalispell while Chet worked on the Hungry Horse Dam and settled in Missoula in the early 1950s where they spent their lives.
As the wife of a logger, Auverne was always busy running parts, making early breakfasts and lunches, taking care of books, taxes, and payroll and even babysitting an abandoned bear cub until it could be delivered to the appropriate agency. She worked at home raising their three children and engaged in hobbies such as quilting and golf and her favorite hobby, meeting friends for coffee. Auverne was never known to turn down a cup of coffee and enjoyed it even more in the company of friends. She and Chet had their own personal table at Paul’s Pancake Parlor where they were met every day by a group of friends.
Auverne is preceded in death by Chet, her parents, Oscar Hagen and Carrie Hagen, and by four brothers William, Kenneth, Orville and Dwight. She is survived by her children Gale (Judy), Jolene Winchell, and Sue (Dale) Truett; her grandchildren Mark (Carla) Albert, April (John) LaRocque, Charlie Winchell, Sarah Winchell, Spencer (Nicolle) Truett, Kelly Truett (Dean), Tanner Truett and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and a brother-in-law Darrell (Sheila).
Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W., Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Auverne’s name to the Missoula Aging Services or Meals on Wheels. We would like to express our gratitude to Hospice of Missoula and Footsteps Memory Care.