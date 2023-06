We invite you to join us for a celebration of life for Azara Morkert Stinger Llewellyn on Saturday, July 15, 1:00 p.m., at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. 3rd St. W., Missoula. Please bring your memories and stories. Flowers are welcome or donate to the Missoula Senior Center, OHCLC or the charity of choice. A luncheon will follow the service.