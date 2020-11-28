ST. IGNATIUS — Baptiste “John” Vallee III, 88, passed away at his home near St. Ignatius on Nov. 25, 2020.

He was born in St. Ignatius on June 7, 1932, to Marguerite Matt and John Vallee. He was raised in Yakima, Washington, where he attended school. His working life began in Yakima and continued on the Flathead Reservation and in various locations in Alaska.

He married his first wife and together they had seven children: Skip, Diane, Marcia, Susan, David, Carol and Cheryl. He married Dorene Dupuis in April 1980 and they celebrated their 40th anniversary this past April. They enjoyed traveling, fishing, RV-ing, and visiting their many friends.

John enjoyed carpentry and all things working with his hands. In 1980 he proudly built their home near Ronan. He was very supportive of law enforcement and had great admiration for veterans. In his later years he enjoyed watching sports on TV. He dreamed of winning the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. We hope he got his entries in on time.