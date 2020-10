MISSOULA — Barbara was born to William and Lois Harris on July 9, 1951. She graduated high school. She worked at the Holiday Inn, Super Wash and the Salvation Army. Barbara and her mother lived together and in 2017 moved to Village Health Care due to health reasons. Barbara was preceded in death by her father William. She is survived by her mother Lois. Services were held on Oct. 8, 2020.