MISSOULA — Barbara Ann Zarling, 80, of Missoula, died of dementia Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Bee Hive Homes.
Barbara was born July 13, 1939, in Missoula to Robert and Avis Solander, and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1957. After high school she attended business school in Spokane and the University of Montana.
In 1962, Barbara married Ken Zarling. They raised three honorable children. Later, Barbara became an irreplaceable child care provider for several Missoula families and kept up with "her kids" for life.
Kindness and generosity were Barbara's constant companions. As the oldest Solander grandchild, Barbara was the hub of the family for decades; her door was always open. She enjoyed family history, reading and home design.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Zarling of Missoula, her son, Scott Zarling and daughters Lexi and Lacey, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and her brother, Terry Solander and wife Bev, of Sherwood, Oregon.
Preceding her in death were her parents, son Steve Shea and daughter Suzy Zarling.
A family ceremony will be held in the summer. The family appreciates the wonderful care Hospice of Missoula and Bee Hive Memory Care staff provided for Barbara.