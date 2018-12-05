CALDWELL, Idaho — The world lost a very special soul, Barbara (Bobbi) Lowe Rebenstorff on Nov. 27, 2018. She has finally joined her true love and ever-adoring husband of 63 years, Zane Richard Rebenstorff, in heaven.
Together they had six children — Debbie (Joe) Sariva, Val (Steve) Wood, John (Carol) Rebenstorff, Dawn (Rich) Peck, Chrisslee (Jim) Larson and Zane Richard (Nancy) Rebenstorff — plus 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
The time Bobbi spent counseling and advocating for troubled and abused youth was very important to her. She was an extremely talented and creative person who hand-painted ornate carousel horses that were highly sought after. Everyone will remember Bobbi for her feisty personality and generous spirit.
Services will be private.