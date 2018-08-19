WHITEFISH — Barbara “Bobbie” Stocking, age 98, of Whitefish was born in Steelman, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Jan. 11, 1920, and went to meet her Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2018.
Within days of her birth, Bobbie's mother died and Bobbie was left in the loving arms of her uncle and aunt, Frank and Magdelena Frank. Nine years later, auntie and uncle took in two other nephews after the death of their mother. From that point, the three kids were raised as brothers and sister by these dedicated parents.
Living on a dairy farm, the family survived the Depression with the ability to raise their own meat, grow fruits, vegetables and grain to mill for baked goods. At the age of five, Bobbie started her educational experience at a one room school less than two miles from home. She graduated from grade eight at the age of 12. With no high school in the area, Bobbie felt her lot in life was to live on the farm, knitting, crocheting, baking, cooking and doing chores.
In 1939, relatives visiting from Froid invited Bobbie to return with their family and to attend high school with their oldest daughter. A dream come true for Bobbie. She finished high school in three years while working summers.
February 1943, in Blackfoot (a railroad terminal near Browning) Bobbie worked as a waitress in a cafe that catered to train crews, and a temporary job turned into a lifetime commitment. Bobbie fell in love with and married a railroader. In October 1943, she married Miner Stocking. Miner's family had nine brothers and sisters, Bobbie was the last of that family and spouses to pass away. Miner's family had too many nephews and nieces to mention without missing someone.
The family planted their roots in Whitefish, where Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Judy Doxtater, and sons Glen (Joy) and Tom Stocking. Grandchildren Krista Clawson, Jeremy Doxtater, Jed (Molly) Doxtater, Geoffrey (Nicole) Stocking. Great-grandchildren Brady and Lizzie Clawson, Anna and Jackson Doxtater, Sebastian and Benedict Stocking. In Canada, she is survived by her brother, Henry (May) Lischka and their children.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Miner, daughter-in-law, Lynn Follett-Stocking, parents, Frank and Magdalena Frank, brother, Tony (Anne) Lischka, and nephew, Rodney Lischka.
Although Bobbie stopped attending church, The Lord was always in her heart. She would meet with close friends for Bible study and weekly prayer sessions. Bobbie had a sixth-sense and would often call and ask "Are you OK?" Whether you told her the truth or not, you would be on that week's prayer list. She will be in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bobbie's name, to The Shepherd's Hand of Whitefish; University of Montana — Lynn Stocking Memorial Endowed Scholarship; The Umbrella Ministry or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held a Christ Lutheran Church in Whitefish, on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
"I am so thankful and blessed for my loving and caring family, friends and neighbors. Because of you, I was able to live in my home on Somers Ave as long as I did. God bless all of you" – Bobbie
Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Bobbie’s family.