WAKE FOREST, North Carolina — Barbara Clark Irlbeck, a kind, sweet, caring, loving, strong and nurturing woman, passed on to Heaven peacefully on October 3, 2020 after a long struggle with ovarian cancer.
She was born and grew up in Montana where she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana. She taught middle school for two years before she met and married Bill, her husband of 53 years. They had two sons, Dan and David, in Montana before spending 10 years in New Orleans where Bill taught and she worked at Xavier University of Louisiana. While there, their daughter Susan was born. In 1982 the family moved to Raleigh, NC where Barbara was an administrative assistant at North Carolina State University. She and Bill later retired to their dream home in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Throughout her life, her true focus was her family. She worked tirelessly to make them happy. She loved children (especially babies), animals (especially dogs, cats and birds), beautiful things, nature, shopping, chocolate, soaking up the sun at the beach, art, food (and was a fabulous cook), and travel. She saw testament that our God is the ultimate creator in all these things! She was thankful for God and trusted in his goodness, love and care. She was passionate about electing leaders who she believed would help the poor, the sick, the hungry, the homeless and those who are discriminated against or persecuted in any way. She put her all into whatever she did.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bill, and their sweet dog Rudy; son Dan Irlbeck and his wife Genette and their sons, Matthew and Timothy; son David Irlbeck and his husband David (Tigger) Bowers; daughter Susan Alexander and her husband Chris and their children, Catherine, Becca, John, Julia and Mary; her much-loved siblings, Janet Davison and Walter Clark; as well as all her nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country.
She is now in Heaven and her spirit is with us all. A memorial celebration of her life will be held once the coronavirus no longer threatens the lives of those she loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics NC, or the charity of your choice.
