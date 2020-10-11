Barbara Clark Irlbeck

She was born and grew up in Montana where she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana. She taught middle school for two years before she met and married Bill, her husband of 53 years. They had two sons, Dan and David, in Montana before spending 10 years in New Orleans where Bill taught and she worked at Xavier University of Louisiana. While there, their daughter Susan was born. In 1982 the family moved to Raleigh, NC where Barbara was an administrative assistant at North Carolina State University. She and Bill later retired to their dream home in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Throughout her life, her true focus was her family. She worked tirelessly to make them happy. She loved children (especially babies), animals (especially dogs, cats and birds), beautiful things, nature, shopping, chocolate, soaking up the sun at the beach, art, food (and was a fabulous cook), and travel. She saw testament that our God is the ultimate creator in all these things! She was thankful for God and trusted in his goodness, love and care. She was passionate about electing leaders who she believed would help the poor, the sick, the hungry, the homeless and those who are discriminated against or persecuted in any way. She put her all into whatever she did.