Barbara Diane Montan (Hegel)

Barbara (Bobbie) Montan, 90, of Missoula, passed quietly from natural causes on April 15th, 2021, at Riverside Healthcare Facility.

Bobbie was born in Seattle Washington, on November 26th, 1930, to Oscar and Winnifred Montan. Bobbie was raised and went to school in the Seattle area.

Being an extremely ambitious independent young woman of her time, Bobbie worked in lumber mills and as a truck driver in America's Great Northwest. Which is where she met Martin (Bud) A. Hegel Sr.

They were married in Corvallis Oregon on February 5th, 1955.

In 1957, Bobbie and Bud moved to Frenchtown Montana, where employment could be easily found with the new construction of the Waldorf Paper Company's linerboard mill just west of Missoula. It was here that Bobbie and Bud raised and educated their children. After her children were grown and had graduated from high school, Bobbie moved to the southern, drier parts of the country for health reasons.