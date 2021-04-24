Barbara Diane Montan (Hegel)
Barbara (Bobbie) Montan, 90, of Missoula, passed quietly from natural causes on April 15th, 2021, at Riverside Healthcare Facility.
Bobbie was born in Seattle Washington, on November 26th, 1930, to Oscar and Winnifred Montan. Bobbie was raised and went to school in the Seattle area.
Being an extremely ambitious independent young woman of her time, Bobbie worked in lumber mills and as a truck driver in America's Great Northwest. Which is where she met Martin (Bud) A. Hegel Sr.
They were married in Corvallis Oregon on February 5th, 1955.
In 1957, Bobbie and Bud moved to Frenchtown Montana, where employment could be easily found with the new construction of the Waldorf Paper Company's linerboard mill just west of Missoula. It was here that Bobbie and Bud raised and educated their children. After her children were grown and had graduated from high school, Bobbie moved to the southern, drier parts of the country for health reasons.
Always the adventurer and nature lover, Bobbie emersed herself learning all she could about the plants, animals, weather and other natural interests of southern Arizona. With knowledge in hand Bobbie acquired work presenting lectures on local wildlife and plants at Forest Service at campgrounds in the area. Bobbie started her own business “Arizona Memories” and would travel with tourists to nature areas as a personal guide. When not studying or working with nature, Bobbie continued to serve with the local congregation spreading the word of her religious beliefs.
Bobbie was predeceased by her parents: Oscar and Winifred, Brother Don (Margaret) Montan, and Stepson (Martin Hegel Jr). She is survived by her Children: Frank (Laurie) Hegel, John (Kaylie) Hegel, and Monte Hegel, Stepdaughter Cheri (Rod) Rogge, Grandchildren: Wesley (Holly) Hegel, Daniel Hegel, Shaun (Becky) Hegel, Great Grandchildren: Kaia, Grace and Jensen.
A private gathering for immediate family is planned for a future date.