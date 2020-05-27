× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Barbara Dodds Harris, 85 of Missoula passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home from cancer. She was born March 10, 1935 in Birmingham, Michigan. In her younger years she moved to Boulder, Colorado to downhill ski where she got her degree in Physical Education, while skiing.

She enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading and water classes at The Peak here in Missoula. A loving mom and friend who loved life and adventure. She was a very smart business woman who volunteered and made donations to many businesses and charities around Missoula. She’ll be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter Sandra Harris, Missoula; two sons, Michael Harris, Missoula and Timothy Harris, Lolo as well as two grandchildren.

A special thank you to Hospice of Missoula for their wonderful care. No further services are planned at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.

