Barbara Dodds Harris

Barbara Dodds Harris

{{featured_button_text}}
Harris

Harris

MISSOULA — Barbara Dodds Harris, 85 of Missoula passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home from cancer. She was born March 10, 1935 in Birmingham, Michigan. In her younger years she moved to Boulder, Colorado to downhill ski where she got her degree in Physical Education, while skiing.

She enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading and water classes at The Peak here in Missoula. A loving mom and friend who loved life and adventure. She was a very smart business woman who volunteered and made donations to many businesses and charities around Missoula. She’ll be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter Sandra Harris, Missoula; two sons, Michael Harris, Missoula and Timothy Harris, Lolo as well as two grandchildren.

A special thank you to Hospice of Missoula for their wonderful care. No further services are planned at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News