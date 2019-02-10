TACOMA, Washington — Barbara Fern Jarrell Johnson was born on Feb. 17, 1926, and died on Jan. 17, 2019, in Tacoma, Washington.
She is survived by son David (Courtney), daughters Paula (Joel), Cathy (Mark) and Shari (Claude), honorary son Jeff Showell, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by grandson Curtis and her husband Loren Robert Johnson.
Celebration of her life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Missoula on April 8 at 11 a.m.
Please see the full obituary at edwardsmemorial.com.
The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp or Habitat for Humanity.