Barbara Howard Finn

Barbara and Tom welcomed their first child, Cathy, in 1946. Mick, Don, and Janet joined the family over the next ten years. Barbara instilled a love of reading in her children at an early age, and she enjoyed taking them on weekly walks to the Missoula Public Library. Barbara encouraged her children in their artistic, academic, and athletic pursuits. She kept her own love of music and art alive by singing, reciting poetry, and pulling out her art supplies late at night to sketch or paint. Barbara sang as she cared for her children, cooked meals, and did housework. Her lovely voice created the soundtrack to her children's lives.

The family moved to Butte in 1962, where Barbara became active in St. Ann's parish, the St. James hospital auxiliary, and local garden clubs. Barbara returned to school at the Butte Vo-Tech in 1971 and began working for Dr. John Morris in 1972. Barbara and Tom divorced in 1973 and remained lifelong friends. After her divorce Barbara returned to Missoula and worked for several years in sales and floral design at Garden City Floral. She was also active in the St. Patrick hospital auxiliary, at St. Anthony's parish, and as a volunteer with the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.