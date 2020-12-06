MISSOULA - Barbara J. Morrison passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020. She was born February 26, 1937 to William (Jack) and Catherine Wilson in Charlo. Barbara spent her childhood in Charlo and graduated from Charlo High School.

Barbara married Monte M. Morrison on Oct. 13, 1957 in Charlo and they were happily married for almost 60 years. Together they raised three daughters and later enjoyed the addition of three grandsons.

Barbara worked in the dental industry for over 30 years, then enjoyed a part time job at Morgenroth Music until she fully retired.

Barbara was an amazing seamstress sewing many prom, wedding (including her own) and bridesmaids dresses. She was very creative in her many home projects. Barbara was happiest spending time with family and friends at home or summers on Flathead Lake.

She is preceded in death by her husband Monte, parents Jack & Catherine and brother Gordon.

Survivors include her three daughters Lori (Rob), Teresa, Debbi (Keith) and three grandsons, Chase, Spencer (Marla) & Logan (McKenzie) & great granddaughter Vanessa. She is also survived by her sisters Shirley (Jim) Masson, Lois (Mike) Peck, Kay (Ron) Hopkins, brother Everett Wilson and many nieces and nephews.

A family & friends gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Messages or condolences can be sent through GardenCityFH.com