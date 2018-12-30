VICTOR — Barbara Jackson, 89, passed away suddenly before Christmas, Dec. 20, 2018, at her home in Victor.
Barbara was a proud member of the 1948 U.S. Olympic Swim Team and hailed out of San Francisco, California. Later in her life she was a member of the Masters Swimming Program at the Canyons Sports Club in Hamilton, where she competed as well as coached. She graduated from Saint Xavier University in Chicago with a master's degree in sociology at the age of 44.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Larry. She is survived by her three remaining children James, Richard and his wife Liz, and Harold, and by her thirteen grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.