MISSOULA — Jan. 1, 1957 – April 16, 2019
It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Barbara Jean Olsen. Barbara was the beloved wife of Bill Olsen who had just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day in February of 2019.
A brief illness took her away quickly from this life and has saddened the hearts of those who loved her.
Barbara will always be remembered for her tender heart, quick wit and gift of humor as well as her deep love of animals. She will be sorely missed by her many family members and friends.
Along with her husband Bill, Barbara is survived by her brother Glenn and Kay Voss; nephew Josh Boyle and niece Kate Mattern; stepson Ben and Lisa Olsen; grandchildren Joyce, Walker and Storie Olsen.
Barbara would be honored by memorials given to our local Humane Society.
Rest in peace, Barbara, now you are with God and walking your beloved dog Winnie Mae.