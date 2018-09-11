MISSOULA — On Aug. 11, 2018, Barbara Jean Watt passed away suddenly but peacefully at the age of 68.
Barbara will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend James; her son Michael (Lilia); her granddaughters, Vivian and Leonie; her niece Sarah (Wesley, Riley, Ben); her nephew Christopher (Whitney, Ty, Lexi Ann); her cousins, Don (Becky), Tom, and Doug (Cindy), and her half-sisters, Katie (Harold) and Rita.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Roy Heckert; her sister Ann; and her grandparents, Herman and Florence Utermole, and Paul and Pearl Heckert.
Barbara was born in Missoula on Aug. 2, 1950. She was raised in Missoula and attended Sentinel High School, where she met her future husband, James Watt, through the thespian troupe. Upon graduating from Sentinel in 1968, she moved to Seattle to attend the University of Washington while James performed military service in Vietnam. In 1970, Barbara and James were married. In 1975, after several years in Seattle, they returned to Missoula and took ownership of Art & Rays Lock & Safe. In 1977, their son Michael was born.
Barbara was a devoted and treasured wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. She was kind, generous, and caring, with a sharp sense of humor. She loved animals, music, and art and belonged to a cardmaking group, which brought her joy in her final years. As a tireless business co-owner with her husband James, she often said she was the luckiest person in the world to spend 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with the person she loved most.
A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 130 South 6th Street East, Missoula MT 59801.