Barbara Jo Pilcher, 74, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 surrounded by family at her daughter KayCee's home.
Barbara was born on July 31st, 1946, in Walla Walla, Washington to Frank and Rebecca Curcio. Barb attended St. Patrick's Grade School, Braden Grade School and graduated from DeSales High School where she participated in sports and was a cheerleader. Barbara was a member of the Walla Walla Wagonettes Drill team; she was Princess on the Walla Walla Fair Court and was Miss Rodeo Washington. She then worked at DeSales High School as the school secretary where she also coached girls' basketball. It was here that she met and married the love of her life, a first year teacher and coach from Montana, Russ Pilcher.
Russ and Barb moved to Missoula, Montana in 1970 and she worked as a bartender at Mr. C's while Russ worked towards his Master's Degree. They had their first daughter Kelly in 1972. Five years later, in 1977, their second daughter KayCee was born. Barb was a homemaker until 1996 when she began working as a Property Manager for T&T Rentals. In 2004, Barb and Russ retired to Polson, Montana.
Barb was a devout Catholic. She loved horses, Sudoku, cooking, sport spectating and above all else, her family. She was present at every single game and track meet her children participated in, no matter the location. She followed Kelly's career with the Lady Griz basketball team, attending every game and most recently became an avid Lady Bobcat basketball fan, following her granddaughter Leia. Barb and Russ travelled many miles supporting all family members' activities; they never missed a wedding, graduation, birthday party or family get-together. As a teacher and coach's wife, she was a second Mom to many students and athletes.
She is survived by her husband, Russ, Missoula; two daughters and their families, Kelly (Ken) Beattie, Midland, TX, and KayCee (Matt) Hall, Missoula; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Jack) Lehman, Alissa Beattie, Makenna Beattie, Leia Beattie, Kaylor Hall, Kenzie and Keegan Hall; one great-grandchild, Jordan Lehman; three sisters, Judy Frazier, Sandy (Pat) Nogle, and Janie (Tom) Maycumber; one brother, Gene (Anne) Curcio; nieces, Whitney (JC) Cabral, Bailey (Jake) Morris, and Kylie Maycumber; nephews, Troy (Mary) Frazier and Reed (Mikala) Curcio; great nieces, McKinley and Charli Cabral.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 31, 2021 from Noon to 5:00pm at Silver Park Pavilion in Missoula. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to Missoula Catholic Schools Foundation, 300 Edith Street, Missoula, Montana, 59801. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.