Barbara Jo Pilcher, 74, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 surrounded by family at her daughter KayCee's home.

Barbara was born on July 31st, 1946, in Walla Walla, Washington to Frank and Rebecca Curcio. Barb attended St. Patrick's Grade School, Braden Grade School and graduated from DeSales High School where she participated in sports and was a cheerleader. Barbara was a member of the Walla Walla Wagonettes Drill team; she was Princess on the Walla Walla Fair Court and was Miss Rodeo Washington. She then worked at DeSales High School as the school secretary where she also coached girls' basketball. It was here that she met and married the love of her life, a first year teacher and coach from Montana, Russ Pilcher.

Russ and Barb moved to Missoula, Montana in 1970 and she worked as a bartender at Mr. C's while Russ worked towards his Master's Degree. They had their first daughter Kelly in 1972. Five years later, in 1977, their second daughter KayCee was born. Barb was a homemaker until 1996 when she began working as a Property Manager for T&T Rentals. In 2004, Barb and Russ retired to Polson, Montana.