Barbara L. Carruthers

Barbara was born in Taunton, Massachusetts, to Lee and Ester (Salo) Langseth on May 2, 1944. She graduated from East Hartford High School in 1962. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Central Connecticut State College, and later earned a master's degree. She retired as a Captain from the Women's Army Corps in 1970, having received a National Defense Service Medal, and married her college sweetheart, John A. Carruthers. She served in education, the honor guard, Special Olympics, and enjoyed many arts and crafts.