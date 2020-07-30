CASPER, Wyoming — Barbara L. Carruthers, 76, formally of Missoula, passed away on July 15, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming.
Barbara was born in Taunton, Massachusetts, to Lee and Ester (Salo) Langseth on May 2, 1944. She graduated from East Hartford High School in 1962. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Central Connecticut State College, and later earned a master's degree. She retired as a Captain from the Women's Army Corps in 1970, having received a National Defense Service Medal, and married her college sweetheart, John A. Carruthers. She served in education, the honor guard, Special Olympics, and enjoyed many arts and crafts.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Charles. She is survived by her children Edward, Jennifer and Margaret; her brother, Richard; her 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.