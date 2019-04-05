{{featured_button_text}}

ARLEE — Barbara L. Caye, 71, passed away April 3 at Polson Health & Rehab.  Wake will begin Friday morning at the Elmo Cultural Hall; Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Funeral Services are Saturday at 10 a.m. with burial following in the Dayton Cemetery.

