ARLEE — Barbara L. Caye, 71, passed away April 3 at Polson Health & Rehab. Wake will begin Friday morning at the Elmo Cultural Hall; Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Funeral Services are Saturday at 10 a.m. with burial following in the Dayton Cemetery.
