Barbara M. Koepke

Private services will be held and a special Mass will be offered. In lieu of sending flowers and cards to the family, before Barb passed she said with her ever-infectious smile, “I would like for people to pay it forward with a genuine smile, kindness in your heart, do not be afraid, and to sit tall in the saddle always remembering to enjoy the ride.” Mom, your love lifted us up higher and higher into the sky until we had to let go of your hand as you continued to soar towards the healing light. You taught us everything we know except how to live without you. Thank you for making this world a better place, the precious and meaningful life you led and created for your family, and the many lives you impacted. Until we can feel your loving arms around us again, your legacy will live on as we follow in your footsteps…working hard, doing our duty, and leaving the rest to God. Long may you soar with the eagles and horses high on a ridge in a race with the wind, Mama Bear. Peace be with you.