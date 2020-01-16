HAMILTON — On the morning of Jan. 10, 2020, Barbara Maki (Frey) Edens was surrounded by angels and lifted up into our heavenly Father’s arms to paradise.
Barb was born on Sept. 27, 1937, in Hamilton, to Walter and Marie Maki, joining her sister Marilyn Mildenberger, and later welcomed siblings, Lanya McAllister and Kirby Maki.
Barb married Richard Frey and they had four energetic children Cindy (Tom Stewart) of Corvallis, Terry Frey of Hamilton, Rick Frey (Susan) and Ronda (Jeff Driggers) of Corvallis. With their children, they resided in Moses Lake, Washington, Tucson, Arizona, and Silver Springs, Maryland. With the desire to be home and close to family, the family moved to Hamilton in 1969. Barb married Gary Edens in 1974, and welcomed Mike and Doug as part of her family – which created a family with six teenagers and lots of crazy, fun times! She loved to have gatherings at her home with family, friends and happily hosted Class Reunions.
Barb worked in several careers, but primarily as a Car Salesman, working for her brother-in-law at Mildenberger Motors for over 20 years. She loved to talk and tell jokes, so this was the perfect career for her.
Barb is survived by her four children, four grandchildren Ericka Stewart Priestley (Todd) of Springfield, Vermont, Jeff Frey (Teresa) of Fargo, North Dakota, Derick Frey (Vianna) and Bryant Frey (Darlene) of Corvallis, and stepsons, Mike Edens of Bozeman, and Doug Edens of Townsend, great grandchildren, Ben and Jack Priestley of Springfield, Vermont, and Katie, Lena and Avianna Frey of Corvallis.
A memorial, celebration of life will be held in the Ballroom of the Bitterroot River Inn, Hamilton at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.