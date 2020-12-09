POLSON — Barbara Maria Wood Medland, passed away peacefully at her home in Polson with family by her side at the age of 90 on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Barbara was born Sept. 7, 1930, to Raymond and Ella Wood in Brooklyn, New York. She and her five sisters grew up in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Honesdale High School in 1948. She then went on to graduate from Frankford School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1951. She started her RN career at a hospital in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and then in 1953 moved back to Honesdale and worked at Wayne County Memorial Hospital with her sister Lorna until she married Harry P. Medland, Jr. on April 28, 1956, in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Barbara and Harry moved around from Louisiana to Tennessee to Kentucky to Ohio to New Mexico and to Colorado for Harry’s surveying career. The family settled in Polson in 1964 where Barbara worked as Dr. Tom O’Halloran’s nurse for approximately 20 years. Barbara and Harry built their retirement home on Flathead Lake in 1981 where many great memories were made with family and friends.