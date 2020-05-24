× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVENSVILLE — Barbara Marion Biringer Scrivner, 78, of Stevensville went to be with her beloved Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born on Dec. 17, 1941 in Dover, New Jersey to Edward and Marion Biringer.

Barbara’s family moved to Maryland and then to Arizona where Barbara met John Scrivner. On July 16, 1961 Barbara joyfully married John. Over their 57 years of marriage they lived in France, Arizona, Alaska, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Montana. They enjoyed many adventures- most notably raising their three sons, Alex, Ken, and Jerry. In her 30’s Barbara went to school to become an LPN and worked for several years as a nurse in a clinic in Alaska.

Barbara is now reunited with her husband John and her oldest son, Alex. She leaves behind her son Ken and daughter-in-love Elli, her son Jerry and daughter-in-love Evelyn, 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her church family, and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Bitterroot Family Church in Stevensville at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Scrivner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.