MISSOULA — Barbara Mast, 79, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on April 30, 1939, in Missoula to Victor and Lena Parent. Barb graduated from Missoula County High School and spent most of her life in Missoula.
She enjoyed gardening, golfing, Griz football, and spending winters in Indian Wells with her best buddy and partner, Jack Riska.
Barbara is survived by her buddy and partner, Jack Riska; son, Dean (Eda) Gillmore; daughter, Dana Gillmore; sister, Audrey (Jim) Pickens; and grandchildren, Amelia, Camille, Connor, Nicole and Ben.
We will surely miss our feisty, life-of-the-party Barb with her quick wit and wicked sense of humor.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.