Barbara (Tautkus) Elison

She was married to William W. Elison and they spent most of their lives in Missoula. They raised five fine, successful children, each different, each a blessing. Barbara did most of the raising. She imparted high standards, both moral and academic, and was very proud of her decision to attend and graduate from college at BYU, the first college graduate in her family. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, in May of 1939, a daughter of Peter and Rose Delorme Tautkus, she survived tetanus and a coma of several weeks as a 12-year-old — something unheard of then and perhaps even now. She was a faithful church member and a lover of music, often part of a local Ward choir. Both she and her husband loved classical music and attended the Missoula Symphony regularly. She told her husband that she married him only because he could play the piano. He hoped that was in jest. Since she never had a chance to learn, she said that was the best she could do. She loved to cook, and she loved children. All in the family benefited. She leaves a high bar for the next generation to live up to.