MISSOULA — Barbara Taylor Cragg died peacefully of natural causes in Missoula on Sept. 10, 2020. She was 87 years old. She loved her family and close friends, and she considered each day spent on this lovely earth as a gift.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Debra Taylor-Cragg, Colette Magers (Dan), Crystal Nelson (Scott) and Bonnie Taylor (Sergio Castro); grandchildren: Abigail Carey (Brian), Malcolm Stevens, Daniel Stevens, Karli Mason (Hamilton), Kyle Halttunen, and Charles Castro; great grandchild: Sebastian Carey. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton Cragg, grandson Brendan, her biological and adoptive parents, and several siblings.

Cremation has taken place and no public memorial is planned. Should you like to celebrate Barbara’s life and how it touched yours, consider a donation in her memory to The University of Montana Excellence Fund/Geography Dept., Five Valleys Land Trust, or the Humane Society.