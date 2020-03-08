STEVENSVILLE — Barney Taylor was born in Cordele, Georgia in 1931. At the age of 10 months he moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, a city that would become a cornerstone for many of his life’s most significant events. Growing up, he attended Ft. Lauderdale High School where he played four years of football (both offensive and defensive tackle) before graduating in 1949. After a brief stint of semi-pro football, Barney enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in both Okinawa, Japan, and Mt. Laguna, California, where he served as a Radar Operator. While serving in the Air Force, Barney earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. It was in Mt. Laguna he met the love of his life, Patricia Jean LaDou, whom he married on Feb. 7, 1954, a mere two days before he would have been promoted from Staff Sergeant to Technical Sergeant. Instead, Barney and Pat relocated to his hometown of Ft. Lauderdale where Barney worked as an oiler of heavy equipment for $.90/hour. Quickly growing weary of the pay (and the sun), Barney and Pat returned to Mt. Laguna, where soon after his first son, Barney Johnson Taylor III, was born. And then once again, the young family relocated back to Ft. Lauderdale, where Barney’s second child (Bret) and third child (Shari) were born.