MISSOULA — After a long battle with Alzheimer's our Lord called Barry E. Burke home on June 28, 2019. Barry was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Missoula to William J. "Bill" and Valeta J. Burke. Barry graduated from Missoula County High School in 1962. After high school Barry joined the Navy. Barry's naval time took him to places like Adak, Alaska and Guam. In 1967 Barry returned to Missoula where he would start work with Turmell DeMarois Co. Barry spent 38 years in the automotive industry, working for Grizzly Auto and retiring with Four Season Motors. He had a reputation as one of the best parts man around. Barry had a love for automotive but also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother Mike, working cattle with his sister Sharon's family and dear friend Dennis Devivo. Barry and Dennis could be found working the stripping shoots at the Drummond Rodeo. Spending time in Drummond, Barry would meet and later marry Jackie McGuire of Drummond. Barry and Jackie would have a daughter, Jolene Burke. The family moved to Crystal Creek in 1978 and in 2005 Barry move to Arlee to be closer to his daughter. During his retirement Barry made several friends in the Arlee area, riding four wheelers, helping hay and changing pipe. He would sit on his deck in the evenings and watch the sunset on Grey Wolf Peak.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Valeta Burke, and siblings Sara Burke, Michael Burke and Merry Burke. He is survived by his daughter Jolene L. Burke, Jackie McGuire; siblings Shannon (Richard) Roske and Kelli Hedrick; nieces and nephews Samantha Cocchiarella, Heather (Paul) Rothman, Kelleen (John) Roseboom, Jon (Sally) Roske, Chad (Kimberly) Minckler, Ryan (Suji) Minckler, and Sarah (Taylor) McIntosh; and many great nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Barry's blue eyes and smile will be greatly missed. He was the most supportive and best pops a girl could ask for.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 27 at the Arlee Rodeo grounds at 12 noon, reception to follow at the Arlee Community Center. In the event of bad weather we will move to the Arlee Community Center.