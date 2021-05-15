TACOMA - Barry Eugene Gilbert was born October 22, 1938 in Livingston, MT and spent his school years in Three Forks, Bozeman, Hamilton and Missoula. Barry was a Hamilton High School graduate. He earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Montana where he was a member of America's oldest academic honor society-Phi Alpha Theta. He was a graduate teaching assistant in graduate school. He served a tour in the United States Marine Corp and was a Judge Advocate in the USMC Reserve, He also attended the University of Montana School of Law. Barry retired from the United States Federal Service after 31 years with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its' companion agencies. He served under the Secretary of Defense with the Executive Office of the President and the National Security Council. Home gardening, landscaping, antique collecting and leisure travel were other pursuits. He is survived by his companion Christine Van Zweden of Everett, WA; daughter Melinda Lee (and Mike) Bryan, grandchildren Keelan and Kylee Bryan of Sedro Woolley, WA and son Kevin Chase (K.C.) Gilbert of Mukilteo, WA. Memorials are not requested. No services will be held.