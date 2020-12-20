MESA, Arizona — Barry Lee Bartlette, 70, of Lolo, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2020, at his winter home, in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife at his side. He had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a terminal brain cancer, in May 2019. A Celebration of Barry’s Life will be held once it is safe to gather, at the Dance Center at Lolo.

Barry Bartlette was born on June 25, 1950, in Miles City to Wilbert (Bart) and Gay (Harrington) Bartlette.

Barry grew up in Livingston and graduated from Park Senior High School in 1968. After high school he enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 27, 1968, and served for four years. He served in Alaska and in the Vietnam and Korean theaters on the aircraft carrier USS Midway as a radio operator/technician. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 28, 1972.

Barry returned to Livingston where he trained in water systems while working at the community plant. He qualified for civil service employment and began his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation working at hydroelectric plants at the Fort Peck Dam in Montana, Oahe Dam in South Dakota, Mount Elbert Power Plant in Colorado, Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming, and Canyon Ferry in Montana.