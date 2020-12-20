MESA, Arizona — Barry Lee Bartlette, 70, of Lolo, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2020, at his winter home, in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife at his side. He had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a terminal brain cancer, in May 2019. A Celebration of Barry’s Life will be held once it is safe to gather, at the Dance Center at Lolo.
Barry Bartlette was born on June 25, 1950, in Miles City to Wilbert (Bart) and Gay (Harrington) Bartlette.
Barry grew up in Livingston and graduated from Park Senior High School in 1968. After high school he enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 27, 1968, and served for four years. He served in Alaska and in the Vietnam and Korean theaters on the aircraft carrier USS Midway as a radio operator/technician. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 28, 1972.
Barry returned to Livingston where he trained in water systems while working at the community plant. He qualified for civil service employment and began his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation working at hydroelectric plants at the Fort Peck Dam in Montana, Oahe Dam in South Dakota, Mount Elbert Power Plant in Colorado, Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming, and Canyon Ferry in Montana.
Although Barry’s parents were square and round dance leaders, Barry didn’t dance until he took square dance lessons as an adult. He immediately knew he wanted to be a square dance caller. In 1981 he began calling and cueing for dancers. Barry met Bobbie at a square dance festival in 1996. They were married in 1997 in Lolo and were happily married for 23 years. In 1998 Bobbie’s dad passed away and Barry was able to take an early retirement from the USBOR to become a full-time caller, cuer, dance instructor and manager at the Square Dance Center and Campground in Lolo. His love of dance, the beauty of nature and sharing with campers and dancers was obvious to all. He continued to dance as long as he could, and to work as his health declined, training others until he felt assured camping and dancing would continue.
He loved choreographing round dances and received certificates from various dance groups for dances he arranged. Barry was a member of Callerlab and Roundalab, organizations for square dance callers and round dance cuers. Aside from dance, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood gathering, skiing and kayaking.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Gay Bartlette and several aunts and uncles.
Barry is survived by his wife Bobbie of Lolo, his son Justin (Bonnie) Bartlette of Missoula, stepchildren Tina Brown (Alpheus Pope) of Henrico, Virginia, and grandson Terry of Missoula, Morgen Hartford (Aleta Jokisch) of Tucson, Arizona, and Dacia Hartford (Ryan McKinley), and grandson Jacoby of Lolo, his twin sister Betty (Chuck) Harris of Bigfork, and brothers Joe (Margie) Bartlette of Big Timber, Ray Bartlette of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Greg Bartlette of Livingston; one aunt, Vicky Harrington of Billings, several nieces and nephews, and hundreds of dancers and campers who have enjoyed his love of life over the years.
Rather than memorial donations or flowers, Barry’s wish was for everyone to keep safe and guard their health, support family and friends with kindness through this time of distancing, then gather joyously for hugs, dance and remembrances once it is safe.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.