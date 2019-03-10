MISSOULA — Bea Michael was born on March 26, 1935, in Philip, South Dakota, to George and Emma Michael. She passed away at her home, Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters Renee and Michelle.
Bea blossomed into a strong, independent young woman. While attending Philip High School, Bea was outgoing and involved in many things including being a cheerleader and homecoming queen.
She married Dean Williams on Feb. 21, 1955. After their marriage, Bea and Dean lived in Philip while Dean continued his association with Sammons Trucking. While living in Philip their family grew with the births of their three children. In 1972, the family moved to Missoula. In Missoula, Bea and Dean worked together nearly every day for 40 years to grow their trucking business and raise their family.
In 1992, Dean passed away at the young age of 57. Bea faced some tough decisions in the coming years and decided to retire and start new adventures. She and many longtime friends traveled, attended Grizzly basketball games, went on cruises, and enjoyed life. Bea and her daughters made a three-week excursion to Europe, to, among other things, watch her favorite performer, Daniel O'Donnell, in his native Ireland.
In addition to travel, some her favorite times were spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No Friday was complete without having lunch with her Forever Friends, who loved, supported, and kept her active later in life.
Bea is survived by her son Mike Williams, daughters Sandra Williams (Dale Rieker) and Denise (Mike) Boehme; grandchildren Renee (David) Keeney, Michelle (Josh) Kloote, Eric (Allison) Kelley; Brittany and Braxton Williams, great-grandchildren Izabele, Marly, and Sophia Scolatti; Emma, Colton, and Claire Keeney; Jaxson, Justin, and Morgan Kloote; and Dean, Clay, Alexa, and Payton Kelley. Bea is also survived by her two brothers, Anderson (Janelle) Michael and Gene (Sheryl) Michael; and two sisters Delores Ebberts and Mary Lou (Chuck) Schmike.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, and her grandson, Nick Scolatti.
A celebration of Bea's life is planned for June 1, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at The Keep, 102 Ben Hogan Dr., Missoula.
Bea's family thanks Hospice of Missoula for all of their care and compassion for Bea. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Bea to Hospice of Missoula, 1900 S. Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59801.