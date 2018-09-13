SEATTLE, Wash. — Becky Lynn Eiker, 58, of Missoula, passed away from complications related to liver disease surrounded by her loved ones on August 10, 2018, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
Becky was born August 1, 1960, in North Bend, Washington. Becky was a loving mother to four children and dedicated her life to raising them. Becky was a loving grandmother and was happiest when she was around her family and friends. The best memories of Becky are times in the car with the windows down and music blasting as she sings as loud as possible to make her friends and children laugh. Becky was kind and wanted to make others laugh and enjoy life. With her great sense of humor, she could bring joy to anyone’s day.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Marlene Beeler and Wardell Valline; step-fathers Gene Beeler and Duane Borg; and brother Dellray James.
Survivors include; daughters Marlenea (Chris) Robinson, Missoula; Shileigh Eiker, Missoula; Maddison Statczar, Glendive; son Wesley Eiker, Missoula; granddaughter, Maya Robinson, Missoula; siblings Deb (Wes) Wetherelt, Rick (Gwen) Borg, Sherry (Ed) Olson, Doug (Tina) Valline and Russ (Farah) Valline; and 29 nieces and nephews.
Becky's Celebration of Life will be Sept. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Wapikiya Park in Missoula.