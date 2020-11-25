Belle (Dolly) Margaret Chaffin

She was born Dec. 9, 1944 in Glasgow to Chris and Ida Drogitis. She was the youngest of five, and they lived on a farm in Opheim. They grew rye and other grains and raised chickens. Dolly loved animals and her dad would always get a lamb or two to keep down the weeds. These would always become her pets. She attended school in town, and after her parents sold the farm, they relocated to Hamilton where she graduated from Hamilton High School and later attended the University of Montana.

Dolly met Robert (Bob) Chaffin in the early spring of 1966 at a dance at the Eagles Club in Hamilton. He then started seeing her more often at the bank where she worked. On Nov. 2, 1966 they were married at the Hamilton Wesleyan Church. They made their home in nearby Florence, raising their children Susan, Shawn, and Ricky. Bob and Dolly always put in a large garden where they grew strawberries, raspberries, corn, potatoes, pumpkins, peas, and beans. She volunteered at the kids’ school and brought cookies and other treats for the classroom. She was known as the Fluoride lady, distributing little cups of mouthwash to students when the school introduced a healthy teeth campaign. Family was important to her and she always tried to be at all the games, concerts and programs her children and grandchildren were in.