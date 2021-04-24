Ben Griffing

Ben Griffing, 62, of Polson, passed away on April 15, 2021.

A graduate of Hellgate High School, Ben worked in Missoula as a carpenter, and was a project estimator at Western Building Center in Polson.

Ben was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed Montana's many opportunities for year-round camping, hiking and fishing.

Ben is survived by his mother, Harriet Griffing, of Yuma, AZ; brother, Lloy Griffing (Kathy) of Bigfork, and sister, Claudia Pallansch (Bob) of Oak Grove, MN.

A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mission Valley Animal Shelter are appreciated.