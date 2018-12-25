HAMILTON — Benjamin F. Ayers, 84, of Hamilton passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at his home. He was born July 16, 1934 in Billings, the son of Leo and Irene Ayers.
Ben graduated from Corvallis High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Navy in June of 1952 and served until his honorable discharge in May of 1956. Ben then attended the University of Montana and graduated in 1960.
Ben married Elaine M. Kluska on May 19, 1962 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He began his career with the United States government in 1961 and he and Elaine retired to the Bitterroot Valley in 1982.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Wesley and John Ayers. He is survive by his wife, Elaine, of Hamilton; his son, BJ Ayers of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Cameron, Cayden and Samantha; and numerous other relatives.
Military graveside services will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Ben’s name to the Bitterroot Humane Association, 262 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.