Bernadette Louise Farmer

Missoula – Bernadette “Birdie” Farmer, 80, of Missoula, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on March 9, 2021 from her daughter's home from her brave battle with dementia. She was surrounded with love and compassion by her daughters and a few yips from her dog, Ginger.

Birdie was born in Glendive, Mt., on February 14,1941, to Ulysses G Searer and Louise M Gallus. She and ten brothers and sisters were raised on the family farm.

Birdie was working in a movie theater when she asked a young man to remove his feet from the seat. This was the first time she met her future husband LeRoy. She and LeRoy Farmer were married on November 14, 1958, in Glendive, Mt. After moving yearly throughout Montana with LeRoy's job building bridges, they landed in Superior, Mt in 1971. This is where Birdie put her foot down and said “no more moving”. She embraced Superior and Superior embraced her. This is when she started her career as a nurse's aide in the Superior hospital.

Birdie enjoyed her library friends, gardening and learning to quilt from her best friend Fran Brookins. Her greatest joy was raising twins, Lynn and Lorna, Cindy, and Tim.