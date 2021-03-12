Bernadette Louise Farmer
Missoula – Bernadette “Birdie” Farmer, 80, of Missoula, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on March 9, 2021 from her daughter's home from her brave battle with dementia. She was surrounded with love and compassion by her daughters and a few yips from her dog, Ginger.
Birdie was born in Glendive, Mt., on February 14,1941, to Ulysses G Searer and Louise M Gallus. She and ten brothers and sisters were raised on the family farm.
Birdie was working in a movie theater when she asked a young man to remove his feet from the seat. This was the first time she met her future husband LeRoy. She and LeRoy Farmer were married on November 14, 1958, in Glendive, Mt. After moving yearly throughout Montana with LeRoy's job building bridges, they landed in Superior, Mt in 1971. This is where Birdie put her foot down and said “no more moving”. She embraced Superior and Superior embraced her. This is when she started her career as a nurse's aide in the Superior hospital.
Birdie enjoyed her library friends, gardening and learning to quilt from her best friend Fran Brookins. Her greatest joy was raising twins, Lynn and Lorna, Cindy, and Tim.
Birdie was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, her parents, her sisters Emogene Baily, Virginia Coyan, Joan Baisch, Pat Herrington, Betty Morehouse and brother Robert Searer.
She is survived by her son Tim Farmer (Doreen) of Henderson, Nev.; daughters Lynn Farmer of Missoula, Lorna Farmer of Missoula, and Cindy Farmer (Laura) of Hardin Mt.; sisters Janette Carter, Houston Texas, Georgia Searer, Glendive Mt., Linda (Durwood) Peterson, Laughlin, Nev.; Brother Vernon Searer, Glendive Mt.; her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Mom, thank you for your warm blue eyes, your wit, all your hugs and laughter, and most of all your unconditional love. Here's to the ones that knew her best during her final months, “Let's Go”!
Special gratitude to the Partners in Home Care Hospice team and their angelic nurse Terry. Thank you to the wonderful caregivers and med techs that work tirelessly and compassionately at The Springs memory care and finally to Bridget, Gail, Paige, and ChristieAnn for getting the mornings started with a smile.
Arrangements are under the care of the Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies. Graveside service as we lay her cremated remains to rest will be March 27, 2:00 pm at the Superior Cemetery.