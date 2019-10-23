POLSON — Bernard “Bernie” Dempsey, 71, passed at away at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson on Oct. 9, 2019. Bernie was born On April 16, 1948, in San Bernardino, California, and was raised there as well.
Bernie is a graduate of UCLA and served in the Army during Vietnam, stationed in Hawaii. He moved to Montana in the late 1960s and worked alongside his parents Ed and Fran Dempsey at their store in downtown Polson. Eventually Bernie bought the store from his parents and built his own store known as “Dempsey’s” on Seventh Avenue East in Polson.
Bernie was known for his kindness and honesty in dealing with his customers, many of whom he considered good friends.
Bernie helped spearhead bringing cable TV to the Polson area with his time, careful planning and his hard physical work, at times even climbing the poles himself.
Bernie was a devout Catholic, attending daily Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Polson. He was a very generous man and helped many people survive through some very difficult times in their lives. He operated a pawn shop within the confines of his second hand store and which was a huge help to many local residents when hardships or emergencies arose for them. He was a fine man of good character and will surely be missed by family, friends, and the community. Rest in peace Bernie, you did good!
Bernie is survived by his sister Cheryl of Plymouth, California, his niece Laura and his great-niece Autumn of Folsom, California, his nephew Michael Hayes of San Diego, California, and cousins Jim, Tony, and Peg from Illinois and Connecticut, and cousins Maryann and Bobby of California, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at The Lake Funeral Home in Polson.
Messages of condolences can be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.